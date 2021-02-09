play
Watch Newsround

National Pizza Day: Which is your favourite topping?

Last updated at 12:31
comments
View Comments (2)
Slice of pizza on a rack.Getty Images

If you like pizza, today is your lucky day!

Every year on 9 February it is National Pizza Day, a whole day to celebrate all things doughy and delicious.

So we are asking the very important question - which is your favourite topping?

There are hundreds available from pepperoni to vegetarian, or even chocolate!

Want a slice of the action? Then pick your favourite from the list below to see if it gets voted to the top. Don't forget to let us know what you think in the comments too.

If you can't see this vote click on this link.

More like this

Crisps.

What's the best crisp?

chip cone and a potato

Belgians are asked to eat more chips - but what are the other potato options?

Child-stealing-a-chocolate-biscuit

National Biscuit Day: What's your favourite biscuit?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • i am a vegetarian so the only one i could eat out of all the options is margherita, but i am fine with that. It has always been my fav pizza, even when i wasn't a vegetarian. It is just hard coz i always see my fam eating pizza that isn't veggie and it looks sooo yummy!!!

  • Ahhh!!! I love nearly all the pizzas listed above but my fav is Hawaiian!! Pizza is so tasty!!

Top Stories

U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to the press during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC

Trump's second impeachment trial set to begin

comments
32
Challenges of fake news online

Half of all young people see 'fake news' every day

comments
49
Bollywood Skyflyer ride.

Would you brave the world's tallest swing?

comments
34
Newsround Home