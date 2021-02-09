National Pizza Day: Which is your favourite topping?

Getty Images

If you like pizza, today is your lucky day!

Every year on 9 February it is National Pizza Day, a whole day to celebrate all things doughy and delicious.

So we are asking the very important question - which is your favourite topping?

There are hundreds available from pepperoni to vegetarian, or even chocolate!

Want a slice of the action? Then pick your favourite from the list below to see if it gets voted to the top. Don't forget to let us know what you think in the comments too.

