Football: 'Boot locker' helps provide disadvantaged kids with new boots

FA Mutual Respect Award

An under 8's football coach - inspired by Manchester United star and campaigner Marcus Rashford - has been given his own award for helping kids.

Dan Weston has been given the Football Association's (FA) first Nationwide Mutual Respect Award for his work setting up the 'boot locker' - a scheme to help provide children with second-hand boots.

Over the last few months Dan has been collecting boots and delivering them to kids and families who can't afford new ones.

'An absolute thrill'

The new FA award recognises outstanding contributions, achievements and behaviour in grassroots football across the country by young players under 18, coaches, teams, parents and referees.

Dan described winning it as "an absolute thrill" and added: "I will share it with all the people at our junior football club."

So far Dan has provided at least 50 pairs of boots to kids in need of a new pair to help them stay active and happy in lockdown.

And he hasn't just been giving out boots, but shin-pads and other kit families might be struggling to provide at the moment.

Ash Donelon Rashford's campaign for free school meals began in June when he convinced the government to provide vouchers in the summer holidays for 1.3 million children in England

He was inspired to start the boot locker after seeing Marcus Rashford's campaign around free school meals.

When he isn't sorting through second-hand boots, Dan's also been busy collecting and distributing food parcels to give to families in the local community who need them.

I believe community football clubs have never been more important to bring people together and help each other through these challenging times. Dan Weston , Under 8's football coach

Online training sessions

Dan has also been able to keep his young team fit and active during the Covid-19 pandemic with online training sessions.

Halfpoint Footy coach Dan Weston and the youth section of Peacehaven and Telscombe FC started a kit donation scheme - 'the Boot locker' - providing unused kit to families who can't afford brand new ones

Chris Hull, Ambassador for Nationwide's Mutual Respect Award, said: "Nominations for Dan were absolutely glowing."

He added that Dan had been "coaching the children in his team from a young age" and has shown "100% commitment to their football development... and aspects like wellbeing and social skills."

"During the lockdowns he has done all training via Zoom with the children and set challenges... as he believes this will help them - mentally and physically," he said.

"He awards a player a week for 'Zoom trainer of the week' and leaves a trophy on their doorstep. This has really kept the children's spirits high during an awful time."

The Mutual Respect Award is every month, where adults can vote for their local community's 'grassroots hero'.