Bushfires image wins Natural History Museum Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award
Over 50 thousand people voted to give the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award to this remarkable photo of the Australian bushfires. Check it out, along with some of the other amazing pics.
The winning photo was taken near the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Cape York, Queensland by Robert Irwin using a drone camera. It shows the huge impact of the wildfires on Australia's forests, causing huge damage to the natural environment and affecting many endangered species and habitats. Robert, son of wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, said: "For me, nature photography is about telling a story to make a difference for the environment and our planet. I feel it is particularly special for this image to be awarded... as a reminder of our effect on the natural world and our responsibility to care for it."
RobertIrwin/WildifePhotographeroftheYear
Besides the winner, four other 'Highly Commended' photos were chosen to be displayed in the exhibition when the museum reopens. They include Ami Vitale's portrayal of the bond between ranger Joseph Wachira and Sudan, the last male northern white rhino left on the planet, moments before he passed away at Ol Pejeta Wildlife Conservancy in northern Kenya.
AmiVitale/WildifePhotographeroftheYear
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London and the winners were selected by the public from a shortlist of 25 images, chosen from over 49,000 images submitted for their annual competition. This one is called Hare ball by Andy Parkinson. Andy had to spend five weeks watching mountain hares near Tomatin in the Scottish Highlands, waiting patiently for any movement – a stretch, a yawn or a shake – which typically came every 30 to 45 minutes! Brrrrr.
AndyParkinson/WildifePhotographeroftheYear
Close encounter by Guillermo Esteves: That dog looks worried! It's a reminder that moose are huge, unpredictable animals. Guillermo was photographing them at Antelope Flats in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA, when this large bull took an interest in the furry visitor! Luckily, the moose lost interest and went on its way after a few moments. Phew.
GuillermoEsteves/WildifePhotographeroftheYear
Drey dreaming by Neil Anderson: As the weather grew colder, this photo shows a Eurasian red squirrel getting cosy in a box - or drey - that Neil had put up in one of the pine trees near his home in the Scottish Highlands. After discovering the box full of nesting material and in frequent use, Neil installed a camera and using an app on his phone, he was able take stills from the ground.