Bushfires image wins Natural History Museum Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award

The winning photo was taken near the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Cape York, Queensland by Robert Irwin using a drone camera. It shows the huge impact of the wildfires on Australia's forests, causing huge damage to the natural environment and affecting many endangered species and habitats. Robert, son of wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, said: "For me, nature photography is about telling a story to make a difference for the environment and our planet. I feel it is particularly special for this image to be awarded... as a reminder of our effect on the natural world and our responsibility to care for it."