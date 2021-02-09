Myanmar coup: Police clamp down as protesters ignore ban on gatherings

Reuters Water cannons have been used against protesters for a second day

Police in Myanmar have fired water cannons to break up protesters who have taken to the streets.

People there have been demonstrating after the military took control of the country and declared a year-long state of emergency on 1 February.

Military leaders have banned large public gatherings of more than five people in the main cities of Yangon and Mandalay, with a curfew also in place.

State TV said on Monday that action "must be taken" against those breaking the law.

Facts about Myanmar Myanmar, also known as Burma, is a country in Southeast Asia, bordered by Bangladesh, China and Thailand.

It has a population of around 53 million people.

The main language spoken is Burmese.

The most popular religion in the country is Buddhism.

On Monday, military leader Min Aung Hlaing warned that no one is above the law, although he did not give a direct threat to protesters.

But demonstrators calling for democracy to be restored ignored the warnings and returned to the streets on Tuesday.

"We are not worried about their warning. That's why we came out today. We cannot accept their excuse of vote fraud. We do not want any military dictatorship," teacher Thein Win Soe told news agency AFP.

What is happening with the protests?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: State of emergency declared as military takes control of Myanmar

The fourth day of protests saw a large crowd face off with police who fired a water cannon in the city of Bago.

A water cannon was also repeatedly used against a crowd of protesters in Nay Pyi Taw, who refused to run away, according to a report by news wire Reuters.

The protestors yelled: "End the military dictatorship!"

In other cities across Myanmar, protesters are continuing to gather with pictures showing large crowds in several places.

What is a 'coup'? This is when people illegally take action to overthrow the government of a country - and often use violence or threats to make it happen. They normally do this because they are not happy with how the country is run and want to take power themselves. Coup comes from the French phrase coup d'état which means: a strike against the state.

It follows Monday's action, which saw teachers, lawyers, bank officers and government workers gather in cities across the country.

A few injuries were reported, but there were no reports of violence.

The BBC's Nyein Chan Aye, in Yangon, says Buddhist monks, members of the minority Muslim community, top footballers and film and music stars have also been joining the anti-coup protests, which he says are expected to become more organised as the days go on.

Find out more about what's happening in Myanmar here.

How is the military reacting?

EPA Some areas have begun to see military clampdowns

General Min Aung Hlaing gave his first televised address since the military coup a week earlier.

He said the seizure of power was needed due to "voter fraud" during last November's election.

The official results showed that the party of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi - the National League for Democracy (NLD) party - won by a lot, earning 83% of available seats in government.

The opposition party backed by the military, the Union Solidarity and Development party, won just 33 seats out of a possible 476.

Reuters Protesters in Nay Pyi Taw were also hit by water cannons

The military refused to accept the results and claimed it had found millions of voting errors.

The commission, who looks after running elections, had said there was no evidence to support claims of widespread fraud.

Ms Suu Kyi and senior leaders of her NLD party have been put under house arrest after being detained a week ago.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing promised new elections overseen by a new "reformed" election commission, and said the military would hand power to the winner.