Mars Mission: Hope spacecraft from UAE to enter Mars orbit

MBRSC

A space mission from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is about to enter Mars' orbit.

The Hope spacecraft launched from Earth seven months ago and is the Emirates' first mission to the red planet.

It is currently moving at over 120,000km/h (75,000mph) and will fire its braking engines for 27 minutes to be sure of being captured by Mars' gravity.

Once in orbit, Hope will send back data about the Martian atmosphere, studying daily and seasonal changes.

MBRSC It's seven months since Hope left Earth

Hope Spacecraft Facts Hope weighs 1,350kg but about 800kg of that is fuel!

About half of the fuel mass will be used by its six thrusters involved in the 27-minute-long breaking manoeuvre to enter Mars' orbit.

The approach speed needs to come down to about 18,000km/h.

To gather its observations, Hope will take up a near-equatorial orbit that stands off from the planet at a distance of 22,000km to 44,000km.

It's going to study how energy moves through the atmosphere during all the seasons of the year.

Hope will track lofted dust, which hugely influences the temperature of the atmosphere on Mars.

It will also look at what's happening with the behaviour of neutral atoms of hydrogen and oxygen right at the top of Mars' atmosphere.

"We're entering a very critical phase," said project director, Omran Sharaf.

"It's a phase that basically defines whether we reach Mars, or not; and whether we'll be able to conduct our science, or not.

"If we go too slow, we crash on Mars; if we go too fast, we skip Mars," he told the BBC.

Mission control at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) in Dubai will have some data streaming back on the performance of Hope's thrusters, but there is nothing anyone can do if something goes wrong.

Mars and Earth are currently separated by 190 million km, meaning it would take a radio signal 11 minutes to reach the probe - too long to make a difference. Hope must rely on it's computer systems to complete the manoeuvre.

The confirmation signal that the braking burn has started should be received at Earth just after 15:40 GMT. This signal will come through the US space agency's (Nasa) Deep Space Network of radio dishes.

MBRSC Here is Hope in the cleanroom, before it was launched.

Hope will provide spectacular images of the whole of the Red Planet regularly.

"Any image we got of Mars would be iconic but I just can't imagine what it's going to feel like to get that first full-disk image of Mars, once we're in orbit," said Sarah Al Amiri, the Emirati minister of state for advanced technology and chair of the UAE Space Agency.

"And for me also, it's getting that science data down and having our science team start analysing it and finding artefacts that haven't been discovered before." She added.

According to the minister, the Mars mission has cost $200 million, after plans to launch a National Space Programme were first announced in 2014.

In 2020, Hazza al-Mansouri became the first Emirati in space, when he flew to the International Space Station.

The UAE now have hopes to create a Mars settlement by 2117.

MBRSC Mission controllers will be monitoring closely the performance of Hope's thrusters

Hope is not the only craft that will be reaching Mars this month.

On Wednesday, the Chinese Tianwen-1 orbiter will also try to make it into orbit, and on the 18th a rover sent by the US will hopefully arrive too.