This Safer Internet Day, there are lots of ways you can personally help to create an internet that we can all have a little more trust in.

Whilst some people on the internet can behave badly at times, it doesn't have to be like this.

Fortunately, there are ways you can spot and avoid fake news, as well as find help to overcome online trolls and advice on to how deal with cyberbullies.

And, if we all decide to be better online, we can help change the internet - one post at a time.

Here are some tips from BBC Own It to help you live your best life online - and help to make the internet a place we can explore safely, and celebrate positivity!