play
Watch Newsround

Be Better Online!

This Safer Internet Day, there are lots of ways you can personally help to create an internet that we can all have a little more trust in.

Whilst some people on the internet can behave badly at times, it doesn't have to be like this.

Fortunately, there are ways you can spot and avoid fake news, as well as find help to overcome online trolls and advice on to how deal with cyberbullies.

And, if we all decide to be better online, we can help change the internet - one post at a time.

Here are some tips from BBC Own It to help you live your best life online - and help to make the internet a place we can explore safely, and celebrate positivity!

Watch more videos

Be Better Online!
Video

Be Better Online!

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips
Video

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements
Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment
Video

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge
Video

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?
Video

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?

Ones to watch 2021
Video

Ones to watch 2021

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating
Video

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky
Video

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky

'Diabetes is not my name'
Video

'Diabetes is not my name'

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators
Video

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?
Video

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?

Check out these top tips for learning at home
Video

Check out these top tips for learning at home

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?
Video

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?
Video

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?

Kids in the US speak about issues dividing America
Video

Kids in the US speak about issues dividing America

What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration
Video

What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration

Grandfather Clock: 'I chose the clock for my grandkids'
Video

Grandfather Clock: 'I chose the clock for my grandkids'

Do US kids think President Biden will help the fight against racism?
Video

Do US kids think President Biden will help the fight against racism?

What kids in the US think about Biden's plan on climate change
Video

What kids in the US think about Biden's plan on climate change

Tree-rific patterns spotted in dried up lake
Video

Tree-rific patterns spotted in dried up lake

Inauguration 2021: YOUR questions answered
Video

Inauguration 2021: YOUR questions answered

Top Stories

Challenges of fake news online

Half of all young people see 'fake news' every day

comments
Artwork of Hope at Mars

Hope spacecraft Mars mission at 'critical' point

comments
U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to the press during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC

Trump's second impeachment trial set to begin

comments
Newsround Home