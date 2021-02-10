Lots of children across the UK are learning remotely right now, which often means relying on devices and the internet.

But some young people might not have access to the tech they need at home.

This can be for various reasons, for example the cost of data, a lack of devices, or if it's not possible to get quick, reliable internet access where they live.

Newsround has been in touch with children's charities Childline and Barnardo's to get some advice for anyone finding home learning tough because of issues with tech.