What is the digital divide?

For lots of children, studying from home using things like laptops, tablet and phones has become a daily part of life.

However, some pupils in the UK don't have the same access to technology at home.

This is what people call the 'the digital divide'.

With schools across the UK closed again, many have raised concerns about what this means for those young people who can't learn so easily online.

We spoke to Abdullah and Freddie who are both studying from home at the moment, to hear about their experiences, and to find out what is being done to help children in the UK.

'The system should be fair so everyone can learn properly'

Australian bushfires image by Robert Irwin
Bushfires image wins People's Choice photo award

Boy and girl look at a laptop together

'Never be embarrassed if you're struggling to learn at home'

