Donald Trump's second impeachment trial to start in US Senate

Getty Images Donald Trump became the first US president to be impeached twice

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial starts on Tuesday.

The former president will go on trial in the US Senate - one half of the US Congress that creates and passes laws in the country.

Mr Trump is accused of inciting the attack on the US Capitol building by a crowd of his supporters on 6 January.

The trial follows a vote last month in the House of Representatives that formally charged - or impeached - the president with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the riot.

Five people died but the Republican president rejected responsibility for the violence.

He is the first president in US history to have been impeached twice, and the first president to go on trial after leaving office.

What is impeachment?

Impeachment proceedings are political, not criminal.

They are usually a pretty rare event in the US and are a final check on a president's power.

The United States Congress can put the president on trial for a number of offences including "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanours".

For a president to be impeached, he or she needs to be impeached by half the politicians in the House of Representatives and then found guilty by two-thirds of those in the Senate.

Getty Images Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol building on 6 January

Only three US presidents have ever been impeached before, and one of them is Donald Trump.

Donald Trump was impeached once before in 2020 over claims he abused his power to ask a foreign government to investigate the family of Joe Biden.

But when it came to the Senate trial, he easily won the support of the politicians in his party and stayed in power.

What is Trump charged with?

WATCH: The moment President Trump was impeached for second time

On 13 January, US politicians voted to impeach Trump for a second time.

The former president was accused by the House of "incitement of insurrection" - this means encouraging a revolt against authority or an established government - and claims that Trump actively encouraged violence by protesters.

Donald Trump is "personally responsible" for the riot on 6 January and must be convicted, Democrats say.

In a pre-trial legal note, they said his repeated refusal to admit that he lost the election led to an "incitement of insurrection against the republic he swore to protect".

WATCH: House delivers impeachment charge against Donald Trump to the Senate

The lawyers leading the case against Mr Trump will use his words and footage from the riot to show that "the furious crowd" was "primed (and prepared) for violence if he lit a spark".

"The evidence is clear," they wrote. "When other attempts to overturn the presidential election failed, former President Trump incited an attack on the Capitol."

Although he is no longer in office, they argue "a president must answer comprehensively for his conduct in office from his first day in office through his last".

They call for him to be disqualified from ever running for office again.

What is Trump's defence?

WATCH: Trump - 'Violence and vandalism have no place in our country'

Mr Trump's team will reject the case against him as unconstitutional.

His lawyers argue that the Senate cannot act against him "because he holds no public office from which he can be removed".

They will also claim his pre-riot remarks did not incite his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Mr Trump has rejected that claim in the past, saying his comments were "totally appropriate".

The former president is not expected to give evidence during the trial.

What happens next?

Reuters The Senate and the House of Representatives - which together make Congress - are based in the US Capitol building in Washington DC

The impeachment process will start in the Senate on Tuesday, which will hold a trial to decide out if the president is guilty of the charges or not.

A two-thirds majority - this means at least 67 people out of 100 in the Senate - is needed to convict Mr Trump.

Donald Trump is now no longer President, but if he is convicted, senators could also vote to ban him from ever holding public office again, meaning he cannot run for re-election in 2024.