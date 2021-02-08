Little Mix: The group are postponing their tour until next year

Callum Mills/Getty

Little Mix are postponing their tour until next year.

The group made the announcement on social media and say that because of the coronavirus, they are rescheduling the dates for their Confetti tour.

They said they love performing but added: "We must prioritise the safety of our fans and crew and help to stop the spread. Therefore we're so sad to say that the Confetti tour will be postponed to April 2022."

Little Mix only announced this Confetti tour in November last year and it was due to start in April. It will now be pushed back to April 2022.

In the statement the group reassured fans that all tickets will be valid for the new dates. They added: "We can't wait to see you when it is safe to do so."

There is good news however for fans in Cardiff, another show has been added for the tour there.

Supporting the group on tour will be Since September who won Little Mix: The Search in November last year. The band, made up of members Jacob, Patrick, Harry and Matthew were crowned winners by the public.

Their prize was to support Little Mix on tour, but they'll have to wait another year now.

Last year Jesy Nelson officially left the band, making this tour the first with the group as a trio.

Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Jade, and Perrie came together on the X-Factor in 2011, but after nine years together Jesy decided to leave for mental health reasons.

Lots of fans showed their support for Jesy, you can watch your messages for Jesy here.

