Safer Internet Day 2021: Be Better Online

This Safer Internet Day, there are lots of ways you can personally help to create an internet that we can all have a little more trust in.

Whilst some people on the internet can behave badly at times, it doesn't have to be like this.

Fortunately, there are ways you can spot and avoid fake news, as well as find help to overcome online trolls and advice on to how deal with cyberbullies.

And, if we all decide to be better online, we can help change the internet - one post at a time.

Here are some tips from BBC Own It to help you live your best life online - and help to make the internet a place we can explore safely, and celebrate positivity!

1. Put kindness first

Think before you share that meme or write that message - would I be upset to see this? Put yourself in the other person's shoes and imagine how reading a post might make them feel.

The Own It app has a smart keyboard that can help you spread kindness through the words you use, and it helps you to stop and think before sending a message you might regret.

Download from your Apple Store or GooglePlay store. If you're under 13, make sure your parent or guardian has given you permission first.

2. Don't argue

Don't be drawn into arguments online and be kind to each other. Sometimes people are just looking for a reaction, don't give it to them. If it's a disagreement between friends and someone is annoying you, put down your phone or hand it to someone else until you are feeling calmer before responding.

3. Be a beacon not a drain

Sharing helpful articles, funny memes and GIFs, and reposting happy, positive posts online is a great way to help others, including your friends. It will also help you to feel more optimistic and happy every day. You can take some inspiration from these Random Acts of Kindness.

4. Share ways to stay safe

Being careful online includes never sharing your personal information and understanding how scams work. You can share these top tips for staying safe online and on social media with your friends, and encourage them to speak out, block and report accounts acting suspiciously.

Here's a guide on how to report issues on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter.

Remember, a better internet starts with you, and you can find more advice, videos and quizzes at BBC Own It.