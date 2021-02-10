Young tennis sensation Francesca Jones was told she would NEVER play the sport.

Born with Ectodermal Dysplasia syndrome, a rare condition, which affects her hands and feet, Francesca has three fingers and a thumb on both of her hands.

But that hasn't stopped her, and she made it to the Australian Open in Melbourne before being knocked out by American Shelby Rogers.

But her story has inspired lots of people and Martin caught up with her before the tournament got started.