The Voice Kids: Mel C to replace Paloma Faith

The Voice Kids has a new coach joining the line-up for the next series.

This year Paloma Faith will be replaced by former Spice Girl Mel C.

Paloma is pregnant with her second child so will be missing this series, but Sporty Spice says she's looking forward taking a seat in the big red spinning chair!

Mel C will join the usual coaches McFly's Danny Jones, Will.i.am and Pixie Lott for the fifth series.

Mel C said: "I've always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year."

I can't wait to get in one of those big red chairs and spice things up. Mel C

Emma Willis will be back to present the show and young singers, aged seven to 14, will take to the stage to impress the panel and see if the show's iconic red chairs will turn around for them.

The other coaches say they're looking forward to having a Spice Girl join the show.

Pixie Lott said: "I am the biggest Spice Girls fan, they were the first concert I ever went to, so it's such a thrill to have Melanie C joining the show too, upping the level of girl power even more."

Will.i.am added: "A big welcome to Melanie C this year, also known as Sporty Spice. What do you think of the nickname Coach Spice?"

Danny said: "It's great to be getting going on another series of The Voice Kids and I'm chuffed to have Melanie C joining the gang."

Last year 13-year-old Justine Afante was crowned the winner. Justine was coached by Pixie Lott and a virtual audience picked her as the winner.

Unfortunately the new series won't be on TV until Christmas, so we have a while to wait.

