The Voice Kids: Mel C to replace Paloma Faith

Last updated at 13:11
Mel CJim Dyson/Getty
Mel C is a singer known for being in the Spice Girls - one of the biggest girl groups of all time!

The Voice Kids has a new coach joining the line-up for the next series.

This year Paloma Faith will be replaced by former Spice Girl Mel C.

Paloma is pregnant with her second child so will be missing this series, but Sporty Spice says she's looking forward taking a seat in the big red spinning chair!

Paloma faithMike Marsland/Getty
Paloma Faith is pregnant with her second child

Mel C will join the usual coaches McFly's Danny Jones, Will.i.am and Pixie Lott for the fifth series.

Mel C said: "I've always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year."

I can't wait to get in one of those big red chairs and spice things up.

Mel C

Emma Willis will be back to present the show and young singers, aged seven to 14, will take to the stage to impress the panel and see if the show's iconic red chairs will turn around for them.

The other coaches say they're looking forward to having a Spice Girl join the show.

Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and will.i.amStuart C. Wilson/Getty

Pixie Lott said: "I am the biggest Spice Girls fan, they were the first concert I ever went to, so it's such a thrill to have Melanie C joining the show too, upping the level of girl power even more."

Will.i.am added: "A big welcome to Melanie C this year, also known as Sporty Spice. What do you think of the nickname Coach Spice?"

Danny said: "It's great to be getting going on another series of The Voice Kids and I'm chuffed to have Melanie C joining the gang."

Justine-Afante.ITV

Last year 13-year-old Justine Afante was crowned the winner. Justine was coached by Pixie Lott and a virtual audience picked her as the winner.

Unfortunately the new series won't be on TV until Christmas, so we have a while to wait.

Let us know in the comments below if you're excited for the new series? What do you think of Spice Girl Mel C joining the panel.

  • i watch the voice kids with my mum every year and paloma faith is my favorite coach out of all the coaches ever to be on it she was so enthusiastic and fun. Honestly the best judge ever

  • I love The Voice! I also love the spice girls!

    But, why-o-why will it air during Christmas time! We can't wait THAT long!

    I was actually hoping it would air in June or July.

    Any way, reply if you love The Voice! Do you prefer the UK version? Or another version from another country?

    Did you know: The Voice first started in the Netherlands? (where I was born)

    • Rainbowgymnast123 replied:
      Wow! I didn’t know that!

  • Congrats Paloma ! 🥳🤰

  • i am so excited my teacher loves the spice girls

  • I dont care as I’m boycotting itv until they say I’m a celeb will become more animal friendly

    • beabadoobeefan13 replied:
      You can always write to ITV to complain

