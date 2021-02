No, I'm not a breadcrumb, don't eat me! This amazing close up shows one of the oceans' biggest birds - the black-browed albatross, which has a wingspan of more than two metres and can live for over 70 years! Taken in the Bay of Fires in Tasmania, Australia, the photographer Danny Lee said: "Whenever I see an albatross I get excited! Their sheer size and beautiful features make them a joy to photograph." This photo came third in the Up and Coming category for new photographers.