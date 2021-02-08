Have you ever tried to count all the stars in the sky?

Well, you might be there a while, but children across the UK are being asked to help CPRE, the countryside charity, with their massive Star Count.

Amateur astronomers Indigo and Olive have sent us some tips on stargazing from your own back garden.

It is taking place between 6-14 February and anybody can take part, even if just from their window.

It is hoped that recording what we see in our night skies will reveal indications of light pollution levels across the country.

