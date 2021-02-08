play
Watch Newsround

Rescue mission begins after India glacier collapse triggers flood

Last updated at 09:06
Image shows the floodwaterReuters
Image shows the floodwater that devastated areas in Uttarakhand

A rescue mission is underway in northern India after a piece of a glacier fell into a river and triggered a huge flood.

A glacier is a huge sheet of slowly moving ice, which in this case was located in the famous Himalayan mountains.

The floodwaters burst open a dam and a huge amount of water poured through a valley in the state of Uttarakhand.

Hundreds of troops and military helicopters have been sent to the region to help with rescue efforts.

Image shows rescue workers in the region prepare for deploymentAFP
Dozens of emergency workers have been deployed to the region

Officials say 25 people have been rescued so far but at least 14 people are dead and 150 are still missing.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Sunday: "India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there."

Leaders from across the world, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have also sent their condolences to families affected.

"My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse," Mr Johnson said in a tweet.

What happened in Uttarakhand?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: The moment a man trapped inside the tunnel is rescued

Uttarakhand police said an avalanche struck at about 11am local time (5.30am UK time) on Sunday, destroying a dam known as the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project.

Police said the impact pushed more water along the Dhauli Ganga river, damaging another power project downstream too.

Video showed the floodwater barrelling through the area, leaving destruction behind as it passed through.

Image shows the broken damReuters
A piece of the glacier fell into a river and crashed into the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project dam

Emergency workers had earlier evacuated dozens of villages, but authorities later said the main flood danger had passed.

Most of the missing are believed to be workers from two hydro power plants in the area.

Emergency crew have managed to rescue 16 workers who had been trapped inside a tunnel that had been filled with debris.

What caused the glacial burst?
Recue teams at the entrance to the tunnelChamoli Police/ Twitter
Rescues efforts continue to search for workers trapped in underground tunnels

The incident is still being investigated but it is not yet clear what might have caused the piece of glacier to break off.

"The remoteness of where this happened means no-one has a definitive answer, so far," BBC environment correspondent Navin Singh Khadka said.

"Experts say one possibility is that massive ice blocks broke off the glacier due to a temperature rise, releasing a huge amount of water. That could have caused avalanches bringing down rocks and mud," he added.

The state of Uttarakhand, in the western Himalayas, is regularly hit by flash floods and landslides due to its close position to a major mountain range.

More like this

Rihanna

Why are farmers in India protesting and how is Rihanna involved?

tiger.

Indian tiger population on the rise: Numbers up by one-third

Train taking people across the new border.

The Partition of India: What happened?

Top Stories

A skier makes their way through the snow in Wye National Nature Reserve near Ashford in Kent on Sunday
image

Wrap up warm! More heavy snow expected for UK

Tom Brady lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 55 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl: The best bits that aren't just sport!

comments
Life in Lockdown: Your top tips

YOUR tips for staying happy and active in lockdown

comments
8
Newsround Home