Dancing On Ice: Who's the latest celebrity to leave?

ITV

Matt Richardson has become the third star to be sent home from Dancing on Ice 2021.

The comedian was in the bottom two with his partner Vicky Ogden against former athlete Colin Jackson and his partner Klabera Komini.

Richardson was brought in to replace Rufus Hound, who had to quit the show after coming into contact with someone who had coronavirus.

He only managed to survive one week on the show, but said he was "relieved" to go.

ITV Matt said goodbye to the skating competition on Sunday

He added: "This is the most horrifying and terrifying and fear-inducing thing I have ever done.

"The whole experience has been amazing. Training to skate, being a stand-in was amazing because everyone was doing the TV bit, I didn't have to do any of that. I was very happy."

He went home during dance week, in which the celebrity contestants performed a range of routines inspired by the paso doble, can can, ballet and more.

Matt Frost/ITV

Richardson left the show in the same week that contestant Billie Shepherd had to leave to the competition due to an injury.

Billie became concussed after hitting her head, while rehearsing this week's routine with pro skater Mark Hanretty.

In a statement, ITV said: "During rehearsals for this week's show, Billie Shepherd has had a fall.

"Taking the expert advice of the Dancing On Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition.

"We wish Billie well as she now takes the time to rest and recover."