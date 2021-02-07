play
Snowy Wonderland: Have you had snowfall? Send us a pic!

Last updated at 13:33
kids in snowPA Media
These children were playing with snowballs in Stoke

Freezing temperatures across the UK have brought snow to some areas.

The white stuff has been spotted falling across large parts of the Scotland and England - and we want to see pictures of the fun you've been having outdoors!

Send us a photo using the links below.

