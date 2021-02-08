Environment: Kids needed to help with giant 'Star Count'

Getty Images

Kids across the UK are being asked to help CPRE, the countryside charity, with their massive Star Count.

It's taking place between 6-14 February and anybody can take part, even if it's just from their garden or window.

The CPRE are working with the British Astronomical Association's Commission for Dark Skies.

It is hoped that recording what we see in our night skies will reveal indications of light pollution levels across the country.

The data collected will be compared to information gathered in the 2020 Star Count, to see whether lockdown had an impact too.

Last year's Star Count found that 61% of participants live with severe light pollution.

How to get involved CPRE want the number of stars in the Orion constellation to be counted. Step 1: Look south in the night sky and find the Orion constellation Step 2: Count the number of stars you see in the rectangle formed by the four stars Step 3: Do not count the corner stars, but you can count the belt Step 4: Submit your findings to the CPRE

CPRE

Why is light pollution a problem?

Light pollution means many people only experience a limited view of the night sky. Too much light at night, can affect our wellbeing, sleep and overall health.

It can also cause problems for wildlife, changing the behaviour of nocturnal animals, for example.

Another study found that artificial light is also a threat to crop pollination - an important part of growing food - because insects get confused by the light at night, when they would normally help to pollinate plants.

It could even affect the seasons. Scientific research has shown that trees, in more brightly lit areas, open their buds up to a week earlier than trees in areas with darker skies.

By showing where views are most affected by light pollution, CPRE hope to use this evidence to lobby the government to protect the nation's dark skies.

Getty Images 'Dark skies are also crucial for our health' say CPRE

"A starry night sky is one of the most magical sights the countryside can offer, connecting us to the nature we all love and the wonders of the wider universe. Dark skies are also crucial for our health and for that of wildlife. Lockdown and the coronavirus have reminded us about how good for us the countryside can be," said Crispin Truman, chief executive of CPRE.

"But many places suffer from light pollution, bleaching out the night sky. We want to change this. By taking part in Star Count, people will be helping us to lobby the government for more protection of this too often overlooked, but vital, part of our countryside."

Bob Mizon, UK coordinator, British Astronomical Association's Commission for Dark Skies, said:

"Turning back the tide of light pollution brings darker night skies and improvements to the well being of humans, wildlife and the environment.

"The CPRE Star Count is an important part of this work, especially in these abnormal times when we have a chance to see whether changes in our activities are having any positive effect on the atmosphere and our view of the night sky."