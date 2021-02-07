The Masked Singer: Who is in the final and who was unmasked?

ITV

Robin, Badger and Sausage have made it through to the final of The Masked Singer.

It comes after the double elimination of Dragon and Harlequin.

Former Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins, was unmasked as Dragon at the programme's half-way point, with none of the judges correctly guessing who she was.

Sue said that her career in TV had prepared her for keeping her identity a secret.

She said: "Actually, I found it pretty easy. I suppose that's a hangover from Bake Off.

"I'd know the winner months before the show hit the screen, and became very practised at never letting on - even when cornered in petrol stations and supermarkets by eager viewers."

ITV

Harlequin was next to 'take it off', revealing singer Gabrielle and this time the judges correctly guessed who was behind the mask.

She said: "I was nervous every time I performed. I couldn't breathe, I was hot, I was terrified, the stage fright was real every time I sang.

"At some points I didn't think I could continue the show but with the support of people that work on the show I was able to keep going and face the fear.

"I am so glad I didn't give up and pushed myself, it was so hard but I am so glad I did it and took on the challenge."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mel B, Martine McCutcheon, Glenn Hoddle, John Thompson, Sir Lenny Henry and Morten Harket have so far been unmasked on the show.

The return of Queen Bee

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee.

She will be returning to the show next week to join the judging panel.

So who are the final three singers? All will be revealed.

Have you figured out who any of the other celebrities are yet? And who do you want to win? Let us know in the comments!