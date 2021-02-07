Dancing on Ice 2021: Billie Shepherd forced to leave the show

Matt Frost/ITV

Reality star Billie Shepherd has left Dancing On Ice after a fall on the rink.

Billie became concussed after hitting her head, while rehearsing this week's routine with pro skater Mark Hanretty.

In a statement, ITV said: "During rehearsals for this week's show, Billie Shepherd has had a fall.

"Taking the expert advice of the Dancing On Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition.

"We wish Billie well as she now takes the time to rest and recover."

ITV Billie has become the third contestant to drop out of the series

The ITV show's rules state contestants are only allowed one week off and Billie had already missed last weekend's show, after her grandmother passed away.

Billie has become the third contestant to drop out of the series.

Denise Van Outen, 46, had to pull out of the competition after dislocating her shoulder during training.

And earlier this week, Rufus Hound quit after testing positive for coronavirus.

Former gymnast Amy Tinkler and comedian Matt Richardson have stepped in to replace them this weekend.