Six Nations: First Scottish win at Twickenham since 1983

England had been favourites to win the tournament but France's strong showing against Italy, and England's defeat, makes their chances suddenly seem much slimmer. England head coach Eddie Jones told the BBC: "They played tough, edged the set-piece, won in the air and we just could not get in the game. We were not at the races today." He added: "I take responsibility - I didn't prepare the team well enough. We just had one of those days. We don't have many, but we had a bad day today."