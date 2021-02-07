Six Nations: First Scottish win at Twickenham since 1983
Scotland have celebrated their first Six Nations triumph at Twickenham since 1983, with an 11-6 win.
With England a man down, Duhan van der Merwe went over for Scotland's only try.
Twickenham's 82,000 seats were left empty, and the lack of crowd support for the home team gave Scotland the boost they needed.
England had been favourites to win the tournament but France's strong showing against Italy, and England's defeat, makes their chances suddenly seem much slimmer. England head coach Eddie Jones told the BBC: "They played tough, edged the set-piece, won in the air and we just could not get in the game. We were not at the races today." He added: "I take responsibility - I didn't prepare the team well enough. We just had one of those days. We don't have many, but we had a bad day today."
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend told the BBC: "There was a calmness on and off the field. I don't know whether it's because there's no crowd. He said: "It felt like the players were in control today. We had a bit of defence to do at the end but the players stood up well. I'm very proud of the performance and there's a lot more to come from the players."
Former Scotland scrum-half Andy Nicol told the BBC: "That is one of the best performances Scotland have ever put in. He said: "There was creativity, physicality, good kicking and an intensity and togetherness - the win was fully deserved." Adding: "That is as dominant a performance from Scotland against England there has been for over 30 years. It was outstanding, an unbelievably good 80-minute performance."
At the end of the match Scotland's Captain, Stuart Hogg lifted the Calcutta Cup - the prize contested whenever Scotland play England in the Six Nations.