Six Nations 2021: Who do you want to win the Six Nations?

PA Media

The Six Nations men's rugby union championship is back this weekend!

After the 2020 Six Nations had to be stopped and then restarted because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans are hoping that the 2021 tournament goes ahead without disruption.

England are the reigning champions and get their campaign started on the opening Saturday against Scotland at Twickenham. It follows the first match which is Italy v France in Rome.

We want to know who you're supporting and who you think is going to win the tournament. Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

The Six Nations is one of the oldest tournaments in rugby, having been played in one form or another for more than 138 years.

It takes place every year between the top rugby union-playing countries in Europe.

Getty Images Scotland's Finn Russell, England's Paolo Odogwu, Wales' Tomos Williams and Ireland's James Lowe

What was initially a men's international tournament featuring England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, has grown to include France and then Italy who were invited to take part in 2000. There has been a women's competition since 1996.

The six countries that take part today are England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy.

England are the reigning champions of the men and women's tournament.

The 2021 Women's Six Nations will be delayed - but organisers are aiming for a April start.

Let us know who you're supporting in the comments!