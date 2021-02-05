Cadbury Dairy Milk: Extra 125 million bars to be made in the UK

Getty Images New investment means 125 million more Dairy Milk bars will be made in Birmingham

More Cadbury Dairy Milk bars will be made in the UK, the chocolate company's owner has announced.

Mondelez International - which owns Cadbury - said some production in continental Europe would return to the historic Bournville factory in Birmingham, England.

The choc makers said that 125 million more Dairy Milk bars would be made at the site from 2022, thanks to a new £15 million investment there.

Bournville village was built by the Cadbury brothers in the 1870, and became the home of their famous chocolate factory and its workers.

Last year, Bournville produced 35,000 tonnes of Cadbury Dairy Milk tablets - about 234 million bars - and this investment will allow them to make an additional 12,000 tonnes of chocolate.

Some production will remain overseas, Mondelez said, and the firm also confirmed the investment would not lead to the creation of any new jobs.

Mondelez' UK managing director Louise Stigant said Bournville was still considered the "heart of Cadbury" and bringing more Dairy milk production back "home" offered an opportunity to invest in the factory.

The company said the new investment would see "almost all" of its products made at Bournville.

Mondelez, which owns other brands including Toblerone and Milka, is one of the largest chocolate, biscuit and coffee producers in the European Union (EU).

