NHS fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore died this week age 100.

When the UK first went into lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic, Captain Tom accepted a little family challenge - to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by walking 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday.

He went on to raise more than £39 million and became world famous in the process.

Here are some of your tributes telling us why he was such an inspirational figure.