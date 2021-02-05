It's going to be really cold this weekend and some parts of the UK are going to be getting a lot of snow.

Now, you might be getting used to the white stuff this winter, but experts have put out weather warnings of heavy snowfall and rain for parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Some places in Scotland could get as much as 50cm of snowfall.

Temperatures could also drop by around 10C before Monday with some places feeling as cold as -5 degrees - brrrrrrrr!

Here's BBC Weather's Simon King with more.