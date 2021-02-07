play
Watch Newsround

Unusual mud covered Egyptian mummy discovered

Last updated at 07:10
comments
View Comments
mummy.Sowada et al

Archaeologists have discovered a never seen before "mud mummy" from Ancient Egypt.

The researchers in Australia found an unusual thick layer of mud around the body of 3000-year-old female mummy.

It has caused them to rethink how the Egyptians buried their dead.

The ancient Egyptians were known to try and preserve the mummies of important royals.

They'd do so by covering them in a hard plant based resin shell which would protect the body from damage.

However, it's now thought that non-royal Egyptians tried to mimic the burial of royals by covering mummies in a mud shell - which would have been much cheaper.

The mud mummy was discovered inside a decorated coffin in Chau Chak Wing Museum in Sydney, Australia.

Thanks to state-of-the-art technology, the archaeologists were able to see the thick mud shell.

Ancient Egypt mummy coffin next to mud covered mummy.Sowada et al

The mummified individual was a woman between the ages of 26 and 35.

On the coffin, the female name Meruah is inscribed.

However, it's hard to know if that was the woman's name because the archaeologists also discovered that the body inside was a lot older than the decorated coffin which it was in.

The researchers from Macquarie University in Sydney think this is because local dealers in the 19th century - when the mummy was first discovered - liked to sell them in coffins as a full set.

More like this

mummy.

Ancient Egypt: Scientists re-create Egyptian mummy's voice

wooden-coffin-found

Egypt: Discoveries will 'rewrite history'

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl 2021: A beginner's guide to American football

Young American Football fan
play
2:16

Superbowl 2021: Jason and Osi tell all

England trophy celebration six nations 2020

VOTE: Who do you want to win the Six Nations?

comments
80
Newsround Home