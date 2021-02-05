UK Weather: Warnings as MORE snow set to hit the UK this weekend

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BBC Weather expert Simon King tells us what we can expect from a frosty weekend!

It's time to wrap up warm as the UK faces a wintery chill this weekend.

The Met Office has given weather warnings for snow and rain in parts of Scotland, the east coast of England and parts of the southern coast.

There is an amber warning in place for snow in Scotland on Friday and Saturday, with up to 30cm of snowfall expected.

Getty Images A snow plough clears roads in Scotland

The south-east of England has also been issued with an amber weather warning, with up to 20cm of snow hitting the area.

Amber weather warnings mean it is quite likely that bad weather will affect people, possibly including travel delays, road and rail closures and even power cuts.

Yellow warnings of snow, rain and ice have been given to several areas over the weekend, including Scotland, north-east England, south-west England and the East Midlands.

A yellow warning is one down from amber. It means the weather is likely to have some impact, for example causing some travel disruption.

Although amounts of snow across England are likely to be less than seen across Scotland, the potential is there for some heavy snow across eastern England later in the weekend, and perhaps elsewhere in southern Britain as we head into next week, with very cold easterly winds. Mark Sidaway , Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist

Temperatures could also drop by around 10C before Monday with some places feeling as cold as -5 degrees - brrrrrrrr!

According to The Met Office: "By Sunday strong easterly winds will make it feel like it is well below freezing across the whole country."

Met Office forecasters predict that this cold weather could continue into mid-February.