Denmark to build world's first 'energy island' in North Sea

Danish Energy Agency An impression of the island, surrounded by offshore wind turbines, 260m (850ft) in height

A project to build a giant island providing enough green energy for three million households has been given the go-ahead in Denmark.

The world's first energy island will be as big as 18 football pitches, but there are hopes to make it three times that size.

It will serve as a base for 200 giant offshore wind turbines.

It is the biggest construction project in Danish history, costing an estimated 210bn kroner - that's roughly £24 billion!

Renewable v non-renewable Renewable energy includes solar, hydro and wind energy. Wind energy is made when the wind moves the blades on a wind turbine. This movement called kinetic energy is converted into electrical energy. Non-renewable energy includes coal, gas and oil, also known as fossil fuels or hydrocarbons. Most cars, trains and planes use non-renewable energy. They are made by burning fossil fuels to create energy.

Danish Energy Agency The plan is for the island to grow from an initial 120,000 sq m in size to 460,000 sq m

Under Denmark's Climate Act, the country has committed to a 70% drop in greenhouse gas emissions (from 1990 levels) by 2030, and to becoming carbon dioxide (CO2) neutral by 2050.

Danish Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen said the country was simply "changing the map".

Although some groups have raised doubts about whether the island would be up and running by the planned 2033 start date, Prof Jacob Ostergaard of the Technical University of Denmark told the BBC: "This is gigantic."

"It's the next big step for the Danish wind turbine industry," he added.

While there is some secrecy over where the new island will be built, it is known that it will be 80km (50 miles) into the North Sea.

The artificial island would be at least half-owned by Denmark but also partly by private companies.

It will not just supply electricity for Danes but for other, neighbouring countries' electricity grids too. Although those countries have not yet been announced, it's thought the UK could benefit.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.