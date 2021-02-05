play
Watch Newsround

Denmark to build world's first 'energy island' in North Sea

Last updated at 13:27
comments
View Comments
Illustration of the world's first energy island with rows of turbines in the seaDanish Energy Agency
An impression of the island, surrounded by offshore wind turbines, 260m (850ft) in height

A project to build a giant island providing enough green energy for three million households has been given the go-ahead in Denmark.

The world's first energy island will be as big as 18 football pitches, but there are hopes to make it three times that size.

It will serve as a base for 200 giant offshore wind turbines.

It is the biggest construction project in Danish history, costing an estimated 210bn kroner - that's roughly £24 billion!

Plan of islandDanish Energy Agency
The plan is for the island to grow from an initial 120,000 sq m in size to 460,000 sq m

Under Denmark's Climate Act, the country has committed to a 70% drop in greenhouse gas emissions (from 1990 levels) by 2030, and to becoming carbon dioxide (CO2) neutral by 2050.

Danish Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen said the country was simply "changing the map".

Although some groups have raised doubts about whether the island would be up and running by the planned 2033 start date, Prof Jacob Ostergaard of the Technical University of Denmark told the BBC: "This is gigantic."

"It's the next big step for the Danish wind turbine industry," he added.

While there is some secrecy over where the new island will be built, it is known that it will be 80km (50 miles) into the North Sea.

The artificial island would be at least half-owned by Denmark but also partly by private companies.

It will not just supply electricity for Danes but for other, neighbouring countries' electricity grids too. Although those countries have not yet been announced, it's thought the UK could benefit.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

More like this

wind trubine

Renewable energy overtakes fossil fuels for first time as UK's biggest source of electricity in 2020

An electric futuristic car

How do we get more electric cars on UK roads?

Wind turbines in Scotland

£160m pledged for offshore wind power in promise to "build back greener"

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

snow plough clears roads in Scotland

Could MORE snow be coming your way this weekend?

comments
12
girl holding ban mobile phone sign

Should mobile phones be banned in schools?

comments
186
Black Panther

Black Panther TV series to launch on Disney+

comments
31
Newsround Home