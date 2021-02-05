Taylor Swift: Theme park sues Tay Tay over Evermore album name

Getty Images

Taylor Swift is being sued by a US theme park called Evermore.

The theme park says that Taylor's latest album, Evermore, has infringed it's trademark. This means it has used the name without their permission.

Evermore, a theme park in Utah, said there was a "dramatic departure from typical levels" of traffic on their website after the album was released.

Singer Taylor Swift's lawyers replied saying "there is no basis" for the claim.

The theme park owners are asking for millions of dollars in damages and have said the trademark for the name belongs to them.

Taylor's lawyers wrote in a letter to court: "Your client has suffered no damages whatsoever and, in fact, has openly stated that Ms Swift's album release creates a 'marketing opportunity' for your client's troubled theme park."

Glossary Trademark - A trademark is a name or symbol on a product that shows it is owned by a particular person or company.

Damages - When people ask or seek for damages in a legal case this means they are asking a court to make someone who has damaged their reputation, property or hurt them to pay money.

Instagram/taylorswift The superstar singer-songwriter surprised us all with this announcement!

Taylor released Evermore in 2020 - it was her second surprise album of last year.

She surprised fans at the end of the year with an early Christmas present in the form of the album, which she called a "sister album" to Folklore - which was also released out of the blue in July.

It was a huge success topping charts around the world.

Other celebs who have had legal battles

Reuters A picture of a model on Forever 21's Instagram account is shown alongside an image of Ariana in the legal documents

Back in 2019 Ariana Grande sued clothing company Forever 21 for $10 million (£8.3 million) over an advertising campaign in which the company used a model which the singer says looks too much like her.

The singer said that the fashion retailer is piggybacking off her fame and influence in order to sell its products by using a "lookalike".

Kylie Jenner also came head to head with Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue over their names.

Kylie Jenner tried to trademark her first name but Kylie Minogue already had different businesses under her name. The pair eventually settled out of court.