Taylor Swift: Theme park sues Tay Tay over Evermore album name

Taylor Swift is being sued by a US theme park called Evermore.
The theme park says that Taylor's latest album, Evermore, has infringed it's trademark. This means it has used the name without their permission.
Evermore, a theme park in Utah, said there was a "dramatic departure from typical levels" of traffic on their website after the album was released.
Singer Taylor Swift's lawyers replied saying "there is no basis" for the claim.
The theme park owners are asking for millions of dollars in damages and have said the trademark for the name belongs to them.
Taylor's lawyers wrote in a letter to court: "Your client has suffered no damages whatsoever and, in fact, has openly stated that Ms Swift's album release creates a 'marketing opportunity' for your client's troubled theme park."
Taylor released Evermore in 2020 - it was her second surprise album of last year.
She surprised fans at the end of the year with an early Christmas present in the form of the album, which she called a "sister album" to Folklore - which was also released out of the blue in July.
It was a huge success topping charts around the world.
Back in 2019 Ariana Grande sued clothing company Forever 21 for $10 million (£8.3 million) over an advertising campaign in which the company used a model which the singer says looks too much like her.
The singer said that the fashion retailer is piggybacking off her fame and influence in order to sell its products by using a "lookalike".
Kylie Jenner also came head to head with Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue over their names.
Kylie Jenner tried to trademark her first name but Kylie Minogue already had different businesses under her name. The pair eventually settled out of court.
liv10doughnutlover
U19157638
[Edited by Moderator]
Rainbowgymnast123
panda swift
Stay Safe :)
Panda
History footballer1234
Purring-spring-kitten
[Edited by Moderator]
Dinosauramazing
U19480418
RainbowUnicorn