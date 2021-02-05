play
Taylor Swift: Theme park sues Tay Tay over Evermore album name

taylor swiftGetty Images

Taylor Swift is being sued by a US theme park called Evermore.

The theme park says that Taylor's latest album, Evermore, has infringed it's trademark. This means it has used the name without their permission.

Evermore, a theme park in Utah, said there was a "dramatic departure from typical levels" of traffic on their website after the album was released.

Singer Taylor Swift's lawyers replied saying "there is no basis" for the claim.

The theme park owners are asking for millions of dollars in damages and have said the trademark for the name belongs to them.

Taylor's lawyers wrote in a letter to court: "Your client has suffered no damages whatsoever and, in fact, has openly stated that Ms Swift's album release creates a 'marketing opportunity' for your client's troubled theme park."

taylor-swift-instagram-postInstagram/taylorswift
The superstar singer-songwriter surprised us all with this announcement!

Taylor released Evermore in 2020 - it was her second surprise album of last year.

She surprised fans at the end of the year with an early Christmas present in the form of the album, which she called a "sister album" to Folklore - which was also released out of the blue in July.

It was a huge success topping charts around the world.

Other celebs who have had legal battles
Forever-21-model-alongside-ariana.Reuters
A picture of a model on Forever 21's Instagram account is shown alongside an image of Ariana in the legal documents

Back in 2019 Ariana Grande sued clothing company Forever 21 for $10 million (£8.3 million) over an advertising campaign in which the company used a model which the singer says looks too much like her.

The singer said that the fashion retailer is piggybacking off her fame and influence in order to sell its products by using a "lookalike".

Kylie Jenner also came head to head with Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue over their names.

Kylie Jenner tried to trademark her first name but Kylie Minogue already had different businesses under her name. The pair eventually settled out of court.

  • i didn't realise that singers sue each other so much👨‍⚖️👩‍⚖️⚖!!!

  • OMG this is so unfair. Taylor has every right to call her album that, and they should not be suing her. Futhermore, I believe that the "dramatic departure from typical levels" was PROBABLY because of coronavirus. I am really supportive if Taylor Swift, and I hope that this goes in her favour. Like this if you love her music and hope she doesn't get sued.

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • Cool

  • I don't think she knew about the Theme Park's name. It is a bit unfair.
    Stay Safe :)
    Panda

  • That word is used in conversation-not like, say star world or something. It’s stupid that we now have to pay for our vocabulary

  • wait i dont get it

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • Tbh, I think that it is quite stupid. She should have been allowed. Anyone agree?

    • Art Happy replied:
      I agree, because its not a deal when someone uses my name because i find it as a compliment or honouring. Its just some people find it plagarising

  • I think that's a bit silly because not everyone has heard of a theme park called evermore. They shouldn't be angry coz it will bring them more publicicty

  • Well if she did use the name withoust permission then yea but I am so sorry for her! A good song really

