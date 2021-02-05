Presenter Picks: De-Graft looks at what's hot this week

Hey Newsround fam, this week's Presenter Picks is from me, the one and only… De-Graft!

I've got a mega list for you bringing you everything from binge watching TV to keeping fit (two things that don't always go hand in hand).

To start with, I've got something for you big CBBC fans. I won't tell you what it is here in the description but all I will say is… "I can make world come true. All my dreams will see me through". How many REAL fans know what I'm talking about?

Next, I've got some music gossip for you. An artist I know a lot of us love is going to drop some new music soon. I wonder who it could be? Hmmmmmm?

Finally, I've been trying to keep fit at home and there are always great suggestions of things to watch to help you stay healthy. However, I need some more online PE! Help!