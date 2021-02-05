Black Panther TV series to launch on Disney+

Marvel Studios The battle between soldiers loyal to T'Challa and troops led by Killmonger was a key part of the first film. Will we find out more about the rivalries between tribes in the series?

Marvel fans are sure to be excited by the news that a Black Panther TV series based in the Kingdom of Wakanada is in the works!

We don't yet know exactly when the show will be out or any of the juicy details about the series, but when it's ready it'll be available to stream on Disney+.

The filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who directed the Black Panther film, will be producing the series.

He's also working on Black Panther 2, a sequel to the 2018 Black Panther movie he wrote and directed which became a worldwide box-office hit.

Marvel Studios Could the Black Panther TV series follow other characters such as Nakia or Shuri?

The Black Panther is based on a Marvel comic book character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The film featured an all-star cast including Chadwick Boseman, who sadly died last year.

It grossed $1.3 billion globally, the most for a film by a black filmmaker, and became the first superhero film to get a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Black Panther 2 will not recast Boseman's character and will be focussing on other characters instead. It is due to hit the screen in July 2022.

The new spin-off TV series is set to be pretty huge, as Coogler's company Proximity Media has signed a five-year deal with Disney to create it.

Getty Images Filmmaker Ryan Coogler (left) is the creative genius who will transport fans into the Kingdom of Wakanda on the small screen!

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said in a statement that: "With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment".

"We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."

Coogler said: "It's an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true."

"We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms."

"We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share."