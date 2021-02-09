Psyche mission: Everything we know about Nasa's plans

NASA

Nasa is working on an exciting mission - to launch a spacecraft to the Psyche asteroid.

With just a year and a half to go, Nasa has entered what it calls 'Phase D' - the final part of the mission before take off.

Here is everything we know about their plans.

What is Psyche?

Psyche is a giant and unique metal asteroid orbiting the Sun, between Mars and Jupiter.

It is around 140 miles (226km) wide.

Nasa believes it is made mostly of metallic iron and nickel, similar to Earth's core.

Psyche mission timeline Launch: 2022 Solar electric cruise: 3.5 years Arrival at (16) Psyche: 2026 Observation Period: 21 months in orbit, mapping and studying Psyche's properties Information from Nasa

NASA

Why is Psyche exciting for scientists?

Experts think the Psyche asteroid is special and unlike other asteroids, which are typically made up of rock and ice.

They believe Psyche could prove to be the core of an early planet, that has had its outer layers stripped off.

Exploring it, could help Nasa understand more about how other planets formed.

Discovering whether or not the asteroid has a magnetic field would help prove their theory.

Nasa says the mission aims to: Explore a new type of world. For the first time, examine a world made not of rock and ice, but metal.

Understand a previously unexplored building block of planet formation: iron cores.

Look inside terrestrial planets, including Earth, by directly examining the interior of a differentiated body, which otherwise could not be seen.

Determine whether Psyche is a core, or if it is unmelted material.

Determine the relative ages of regions of Psyche's surface.

Determine whether small metal bodies incorporate the same light elements as are expected in the Earth's high-pressure core.

Determine whether Psyche was formed under conditions more oxidizing or more reducing than Earth's core.

Characterize Psyche's topography.

NASA The spacecraft will spend 21 months in Psyche's orbit

What will be on-board the craft?

The Psyche spacecraft will house a flight computer, telecommunications and an on-board camera to photograph the surface of the asteroid.

It will also carry a special magnetometer, which will be able to detect if it does indeed have a magnetic field.

Nasa also says spectrometers will be on-board to "analyse the neutrons and gamma rays coming from the surface to reveal the elements that make up the object".

Mission milestones 2022 - Launch of Psyche spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center, Florida 2023 - Mars flyby of Psyche spacecraft 2026 - Psyche spacecraft arrives in asteroid's orbit 2026-2027 - Psyche spacecraft orbits the Psyche asteroid

What next?

The Psyche spacecraft is about to be shipped to the Nasa 'clean room' in March, when full assembly and testing will start in an environment free from any biological contaminants.

"It's really the final phase, when all of the puzzle pieces are coming together and we're getting on the rocket. This is the most intense part of everything that happens on the ground," said Arizona State University's Lindy Elkins-Tanton, who, as principal investigator for Psyche, leads the mission.

Coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions have had an impact on the mission, but scientists are pleased with how things have gone so far.

"The project has made tremendous progress, particularly given the world around us and COVID-19 and dealing with the constraints that imposes," said Henry Stone, the Psyche project manager.

He added: "We're in very good shape. We're on track and have a plan to go forward to make launch."

The craft is due to be launched from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in August 2022 and will arrive at the asteroid in 2026.

It is hoped the craft will spend 21 months gathering data.