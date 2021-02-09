Psyche mission: Everything we know about Nasa's plans

Nasa is working on an exciting mission - to launch a spacecraft to the Psyche asteroid.
With just a year and a half to go, Nasa has entered what it calls 'Phase D' - the final part of the mission before take off.
Here is everything we know about their plans.
Psyche is a giant and unique metal asteroid orbiting the Sun, between Mars and Jupiter.
It is around 140 miles (226km) wide.
Nasa believes it is made mostly of metallic iron and nickel, similar to Earth's core.
Experts think the Psyche asteroid is special and unlike other asteroids, which are typically made up of rock and ice.
They believe Psyche could prove to be the core of an early planet, that has had its outer layers stripped off.
Exploring it, could help Nasa understand more about how other planets formed.
Discovering whether or not the asteroid has a magnetic field would help prove their theory.
The Psyche spacecraft will house a flight computer, telecommunications and an on-board camera to photograph the surface of the asteroid.
It will also carry a special magnetometer, which will be able to detect if it does indeed have a magnetic field.
Nasa also says spectrometers will be on-board to "analyse the neutrons and gamma rays coming from the surface to reveal the elements that make up the object".
The Psyche spacecraft is about to be shipped to the Nasa 'clean room' in March, when full assembly and testing will start in an environment free from any biological contaminants.
"It's really the final phase, when all of the puzzle pieces are coming together and we're getting on the rocket. This is the most intense part of everything that happens on the ground," said Arizona State University's Lindy Elkins-Tanton, who, as principal investigator for Psyche, leads the mission.
Coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions have had an impact on the mission, but scientists are pleased with how things have gone so far.
"The project has made tremendous progress, particularly given the world around us and COVID-19 and dealing with the constraints that imposes," said Henry Stone, the Psyche project manager.
He added: "We're in very good shape. We're on track and have a plan to go forward to make launch."
The craft is due to be launched from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in August 2022 and will arrive at the asteroid in 2026.
It is hoped the craft will spend 21 months gathering data.
