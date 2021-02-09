play
Larry the cat celebrates 10 years at Downing Street

Last updated at 07:32
larry the cat at downing streetChris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Happy anniversary to Larry the cat, who has been living at Downing Street for 10 years.

Larry was adopted and started living at Downing Street, the official home of the British prime minister, in February 2011 and was brought in for his mousing skills.

He is the first cat at Number 10 to be given the official title Chief Mouser.

There are many famous cats from Garfield and Tom Cat, to scratchy and snowball from The Simpsons but none have had these top moments.

Welcome to the street Larry
Larry the cat arriving in at downing streetDan Kitwood/Getty Images

Tabby cat Larry was only four years old when he was adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats home.

He was brought in to combat the rodent problem on the street. When he first arrived his mouse catching skills were questioned with some saying they weren't up to scratch.

But when asked if Larry should resign, ex Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesperson said: "Larry brings a lot of pleasure to a lot of people."

According the government website Larry spends his days: "greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality."

Cat fight
Fur flies as Palmerston takes on Larry, as Chris Mason reports

In the world of politics there are always debates but a big cat-fight nearly broke out.

Westminster's famous cats Larry and Palmerston went to head to head in a stand off on the streets. Palmerston was seen getting into a scrap with Larry.

Palmerston was adopted by the Foreign Office in 2016 to sort out the mice problem but last year retired to spend time out of the limelight.

Excuse me Officer...
police officer lets in larry the cat to number 10 downing streetDinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

We all need a helping hand, or a paw, sometimes and Larry isn't any different.

It was a rainy day in London back in November 2018 when Larry wanted some shelter from the weather.

He was trying to get back into Number 10 when a police officer noticed and knocked on the door so he could be let in. Larry ran in very pleased to dry off his fur.

Larry and his owners
Larry the cat with Prime Minister Boris JohnsonUK Prime Minister/PA Wire

Larry is the Prime Minster's cat and he has had David Cameron, Theresa May and currently Boris Johnson as owners.

As Larry has been there for 10 years, that is the same length of time Tony Blair was prime minister and only one year away from equalling Margaret Thatcher's time at Number 10.

Obama gets purr of approval
Barack ObamaChip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Larry was introduced to Barack Obama when he visited Number 10 in 2011. Ex Prime Minister, David Cameron, told the BBC that Larry is normally unfriendly towards to men, but didn't seem to mind Mr Obama.

David Cameron said: "He liked Obama, Obama gave him a stroke and he was alright with Obama."

What are your favourite moments of Larry? Do you think Downing Street should get some more pets, maybe a hamster or a parrot? Let us know in the comments below.

