The Super Bowl is the biggest prize in American Football.

For American Football fan's, not just in the US but all over the world , it's the biggest event in the sporting calendar. It so huge, it's been described as a national holiday.

This year it's the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are battling it out for the The Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Martin caught up former American Football stars and BBC NFL Show experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, to see how excited they are ahead of the big showdown.