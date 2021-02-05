To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Russia: Who is Alexei Navalny and why are there protests?

Alexei Navalny - the main rival of Russian President Vladimir Putin - has been sent to jail.

It's caused large protests in the country, and there have been violent clashes between police and demonstrators who are unhappy with President Putin.

Putin has been at the top of Russian politics for over 20 years, he has changed rules to stay in power and has been accused of corruption.

But the story of his rivalry with Alexei Navalny involves spies, poisoned pants, a palace and golden toilet brushes!

So, what's it all about?

Who is Alexei Navalny?

Reuters Alexei Navalny, who is in jail, claims the case against him is fabricated

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is Vladamir Putin's biggest critic and fiercest rival in the country.

Navalny has millions of followers on social media and has posted what he says is evidence that Putin and Russia is corrupt.

He has often spoken out against the president and has encouraged supporters to protest against the Russian government.

Poisoned Pants

In August 2020 Alexei Navalny was on a plane in Siberia, Russia when suddenly he became seriously ill, very quickly.

He was rushed to hospital in Germany for his safety.

Doctors there said Navalny had been poisoned with a chemical weapon called novichok.

Whilst recovering, Navalny investigated what he said was an attempt by the Russian government to kill him.

He said that he had discovered evidence that the novichok had been laced in his underpants by Russian agents.

The Russian government denies these allegations and says the story is fake news. They accuse Navalny of working with western governments to cause problems in Russia.

What is novichok?

Novichok is a chemical weapon, it's very dangerous and so poisonous it can only be made in advanced labs.

And those advanced labs are nearly all owned or controlled by governments.

In 2018 the British government accused Russia of using novichok to poison a former spy in the city of Salisbury.

Navalny returns to Russia

Navalny was arrested when he returned to Russia

After getting better, Alexei Navalny returned to Russia in January 2021, but was immediately arrested.

This sparked protests in the country which are illegal at the moment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He described his treatment after returning to Russia as "Putin's personal revenge on me... or the fact that I survived, that I dared to return."

Following his arrest, Navalny released a video on his YouTube channel called 'Putin's Palace'.

In the video he claimed that Vladimir Putin had built a secret palace. Inside the luxury home he said there are things such as an indoor ice-rink and other expensive items. Navalny said they were paid for with money used from corruption and bribery.

The video has been viewed over 100m times, but Putin called it boring and said the palace doesn't belong to him.

Fifteen-year-old Nikita: 'Why I protest against Vladimir Putin and the Russian government' (2018)

Now Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail.

He has already served a year under house arrest which will be deducted from the total.

But many are worried for his safety and western governments have said Navalny's jailing was politically motivated.

US President Joe Biden said the activist "should be released immediately".

Reuters Anti-Putin protesters have been arrested

Shortly before he was sent to prison, Navalny mocked President Vladimir Putin as 'Vladimir the Underpants Poisoner'.

He has called on his supporters to protest and many have done so - with some waving blue underpants and golden toilet brushes to mock president Putin and the secret palace.

Police have showed violence towards demonstrators and there have been several arrests.

Alexei Navalny said: "There are many good things in Russia right now.

"The very best are the people who are not afraid."