China: Mobile phones banned in schools, what do you think?

What are your school rules on mobile phones? Are you allowed to have them in class? Do they have to be left with a teacher?

Well children in China are to be banned from using their phones in schools.

The Ministry of Education in China has decided that pupils will not be allowed to bring their phones into school unless they have written permission from their parents.

Chinese authorities say they want to protect children's eyesight, improve concentration and prevent internet addiction.

The majority of children and teenagers in China access the internet via their own phones but authorities are worried about how using the internet is affecting their health.

The number of children having eyesight problems is rising in China and authorities are also worried about the effect of gaming addiction on young people's mental health.

Which other countries ban mobile phones?

In 2018 France introduced a new law which meant that mobile phones are banned from school. Phones can't be used in primary and junior schools unless it is an emergency.

In the UK it is up to each head teacher to decide on whether they want to ban phones at school.

