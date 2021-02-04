play
Rare coins: The Royal Mint has put out a list of the 50p designs with the fewest coins in circulation

Last updated at 15:59
50p coinsRoyal Mint

These are the rarest 50p coins out there.

The Royal Mint, which makes all the coins used in the UK, has revealed the list of 50 pence pieces designs with the lowest numbers of coins circulation.

Circulation means coins that are going around people's pockets, wallets, purses, shops and piggy banks.

Last year more than 500 million coins were released into circulation, including three new 50p designs celebrating fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, and Paddington Bear at St Paul's Cathedral and the Tower of London.

Have you seen any of these, or even got a few tucked away? Go and check quickly, experts say they might be worth a bit of extra cash!

Newsround Home