Children pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore - the Second World War veteran who raised tens of millions of pounds for the NHS has sadly died at the age of 100.

People across the UK took part in a special clap at 6pm on 3 February to show respect and remember him.

You've been telling us why Captain Sir Tom Moore was so special to you, and how he inspired you or made you feel positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's what Dan and Diana (along with her dog Molly) had to say.