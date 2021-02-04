play
Watch Newsround

Children pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore - the Second World War veteran who raised tens of millions of pounds for the NHS has sadly died at the age of 100.

People across the UK took part in a special clap at 6pm on 3 February to show respect and remember him.

You've been telling us why Captain Sir Tom Moore was so special to you, and how he inspired you or made you feel positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's what Dan and Diana (along with her dog Molly) had to say.

Watch more videos

Children pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore
Video

Children pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge
Video

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?
Video

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?

Ones to watch 2021
Video

Ones to watch 2021

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating
Video

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky
Video

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky

'Diabetes is not my name'
Video

'Diabetes is not my name'

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators
Video

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?
Video

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?

Check out these top tips for learning at home
Video

Check out these top tips for learning at home

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?
Video

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?
Video

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?

Kids in the US speak about issues dividing America
Video

Kids in the US speak about issues dividing America

What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration
Video

What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration

Grandfather Clock: 'I chose the clock for my grandkids'
Video

Grandfather Clock: 'I chose the clock for my grandkids'

Do US kids think President Biden will help the fight against racism?
Video

Do US kids think President Biden will help the fight against racism?

What kids in the US think about Biden's plan on climate change
Video

What kids in the US think about Biden's plan on climate change

Tree-rific patterns spotted in dried up lake
Video

Tree-rific patterns spotted in dried up lake

Inauguration 2021: YOUR questions answered
Video

Inauguration 2021: YOUR questions answered

Top Stories

Drawing-by-Bethan

Your tributes for Captain Sir Tom Moore

comments
Esther Rich

Sixteen-year-old is one of the youngest vaccinated

comments
Rufus Hound on Dancing on Ice

Rufus Hound forced to quit Dancing on Ice

comments
Newsround Home