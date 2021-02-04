play
image

Prime Minister leads clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore

People have been taking part in a national clap to honour Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with his partner Carrie Symonds, led the tributes to the 100-year-old fundraiser by taking part in a national clap. He said the event reflected Capt Sir Tom Moore's "spirit of optimism"
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds outside 10 Downing StreetJonathan Brady/PA Wire
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family said they were "incredibly touched" by the event and people "taking part with huge love in their hearts".
Captain Sir Tom Moore"s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, grandson Benji, granddaughter Georgia and son-in-law Colin Ingram outside his the home in Marston MoretaineJoe Giddens/PA Wire
NHS staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital joined in the applause. The national clap was also a way to show appreciation for the people Capt Sir Tom campaigned for - NHS staff and care workers.
NHS workers clap at Chelsea and Westminster HospitalReuters
The London Eye landmark is lit up with the colours of the Union flag, during a nationwide clap in honour of Captain Sir Tom.
The London Eye and buildings along the South Bank are lit up with the colours of the Union flag, during a nationwide clap in honour of Captain Sir TomPA Media
Workers at Bedford Hospital, where Capt Sir Tom died, also clapped for the fundraiser. Hospital leaders announced plans to create a memorial for him at the site.
Staff at Bedford Hospital clappingReuters
Players from Burnley and Manchester City paid tribute to the army veteran before their Premier League match.
Players from Burnley FC and Manchester City clapMartin Rickett / POOL
Junior soldiers at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, took part in the nationwide clap.
Junior soldiers at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, joining in with the nationwide clap in honour of Captain Sir Tom MoorePeter Byrne/PA Wire
Neighbours on a street in Brentford, London, take part in the national clap whilst keeping socially distant during the event.
Residents participate in a national clap for late Captain Sir Tom Moore and all NHS workers, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brentford, LondonReuters
Captain Sir Tom Moore - who died on Tuesday at the age of 100 - raised almost £39m for the NHS with his fundraising walk which took in 100 laps of his garden.
Capt Sir Tom MooreGetty Images

