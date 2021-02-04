Prime Minister leads clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore
People have been taking part in a national clap to honour Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with his partner Carrie Symonds, led the tributes to the 100-year-old fundraiser by taking part in a national clap. He said the event reflected Capt Sir Tom Moore's "spirit of optimism"
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family said they were "incredibly touched" by the event and people "taking part with huge love in their hearts".
Joe Giddens/PA Wire
NHS staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital joined in the applause. The national clap was also a way to show appreciation for the people Capt Sir Tom campaigned for - NHS staff and care workers.
Reuters
The London Eye landmark is lit up with the colours of the Union flag, during a nationwide clap in honour of Captain Sir Tom.
PA Media
Workers at Bedford Hospital, where Capt Sir Tom died, also clapped for the fundraiser. Hospital leaders announced plans to create a memorial for him at the site.
Reuters
Players from Burnley and Manchester City paid tribute to the army veteran before their Premier League match.
Martin Rickett / POOL
Junior soldiers at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, took part in the nationwide clap.
Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Neighbours on a street in Brentford, London, take part in the national clap whilst keeping socially distant during the event.
Reuters
Captain Sir Tom Moore - who died on Tuesday at the age of 100 - raised almost £39m for the NHS with his fundraising walk which took in 100 laps of his garden.