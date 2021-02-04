Dancing on Ice 2021: Rufus Hound quits the show

ITV

Rufus Hound has left Dancing On Ice after testing positive for coronavirus.

The comedian had already been forced to sit out last week's show because he came into contact with someone with the virus.

He revealed the news in a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

He said: "Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible.

"So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn't exist.

"And that sucks."

During the video, Rufus also paid tribute to his skating partner Robin Johnstone, calling her a "human sunshine" and a "tremendous pal".

ITV Rufus Hound is not the first celebrity to leave this year's series - Denise Van Outen was forced to quit after dislocating her shoulder in training and Billie Shepherd took time away from the show after a her grandmother passed away

Rufus made his first appearance three weeks ago and impressed judges so much with his Super Mario-themed routine, he earned himself a golden ticket, meaning he went straight to the third week of the competition without facing a vote.

ITV have now confirmed that another comedian, Matt Richardson will be taking his place, with professional skater Vicky Ogden.

They said: "We can confirm that following a positive test result, Rufus Hound is unable to return to Dancing on Ice this weekend. Although Rufus and his partner Robin's time on the ice has been all too brief, they can be truly proud of their achievements. We thank them for all their hard work and commitment to the show."

Matt and Vicky will join the show this weekend.