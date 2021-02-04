Nanobionics: Spinach that can send emails and plants that detect poison!

Getty Images

Plants are already amazing, they can use light from the Sun to make food for themselves, produce seeds to make new plants and most importantly they take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen from their leaves which humans and animals need to breathe.

But now scientists have been adding tiny nanobionic sensors to plants so they can do even more incredible things from detecting explosives and discovering dangerous elements underground.

The experiments are part of a big research projects into plant nanobionics, which is technology that gives plants new skills.

Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology

Plants detecting arsenic

Researchers have found that they can use plants to detect and monitor levels of arsenic underground.

What is arsenic? Arsenic is a natural element that is found in the Earth's crust

It can be highly toxic in its inorganic form

People can be exposed to high levels of inorganic arsenic through contaminated water, watering of crops or eating contaminated food which can make people very unwell

Scientists at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) added nanosensors to the plants, which don't harm the plant, and which allow the sensors to monitor the levels of arsenic taken up by the plants from the soil.

The scientists are pleased with this new research because it is the first of its kind and it takes less time and equipment to find arsenic when using the plants.

Scientist Tedrick Thomas Salim Lew said: "We envision that this innovation will eventually see wide use in the agriculture industry and beyond."

That's not all, spinach plants can also be used for amazing innovations too.

Christine Daniloff/MIT

Spinach sending emails

In 2016 researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) also found that they can use spinach to detect landmines and communicate by email...sounds unbelievable doesn't it, let us explain.

By using nanotechnology engineers transform the spinach plant by putting electronic sensors on their leaves which helps the roots know if they come into contact with certain chemicals.

The spinach roots can detect nitroaromatics, which are normally found in explosives.

The plant then gives gives off a signal which is detected by an infrared camera, which can then send an email alert to scientists.

What do you think of these amazing plants? Let us know in the comments!