Hands-free trainers designed for people with disabilities

Have the adults in your life ever told you off for forcing your foot into lace-tied trainers?

Well it could be a thing of the past thanks to a new slip-on shoe that has a hinge on the heel.

Nike has released a hands-free trainer that means wearers will never have to tie or untie the footwear or bend down to put them on either.

But there's an important reason for the design.

The step-in, step-out shoe, is designed to help people who have mobility issues or other disabilities.

NIKE

The trainer was developed when then-teenager Matthew Walzer, wrote to Nike eight years ago asking them to design a shoe for people who might have problems with shoelaces.

"My dream is to go to the college of my choice without having to worry about someone coming to tie my shoes every day," Walzer, who has cerebral palsy, wrote.

"I've worn Nike basketball shoes all my life. I can only wear this type of shoe, because I need ankle support to walk. At 16 years old, I am able to completely dress myself, but my parents still have to tie my shoes."

Nike

Nike delivered a design to Walzer to test out. Eight years and several versions of the trainer later, the new slip-on shoe has been made.

Called the Nike GO FlyEase, the trainer has a band that stretches around the shoe and appears bent in the middle but flattens to become a normal shoe shape when the wearer puts their foot inside. To take them off involves a push of the heel with the other foot.

Nike Matthew Walzer with NBA basketball star LeBron James (taken before the coronavirus pandemic)

"To be quite honest I had very low expectations. I was expecting a very polite letter back in recognition of my request. There are not enough 'thank yous' in the world to express my undying gratitude," reads a quote by Matthew Walzer on Nike's official website.

Costing $120 (£87) in the US, some people on Twitter noted that Nike shoes are expensive and some commented to say they are worried that the shoes might be too expensive to buy for those that need them most.

Let us know what you think about the trainer in the comments below.