The world's tallest swing and other extreme attractions

Bollywood Parks

If you are not a fan of heights, look away now because the world's tallest swing ride has opened for visitors, and it's not for the faint hearted!

The Bollywood Skyflyer is a dizzying 140m high and holds up to 24 riders, who are strapped in securely and hoisted into the sky above the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

It towers above Bollywood Parks theme park and is the same height as the Great Pyramid of Giza!

The stomach-lurching attraction overtakes the Orlando Flyer as the tallest ride in the world, and is made of a weighty 421 tons of steel.

The park say it took 600 days to build and a further 120 days to install.

How about some other record-breaking rides - thrill seekers, consider this your adrenaline bucket list!

The world's fastest rollercoaster

Getty Images Goggles on and away we go!

Fancy experiencing zero to 150mph (240kmh) in 5 seconds?

Well, get your goggles on because this rollercoaster in Abu Dhabi is the world's fastest.

The Formula Rossa ride at Ferrari World is designed to make you feel like a racing driver with its shape inspired by an Italian racetrack named Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

And we aren't kidding about the goggles - they actually give you special eye protection to ride it!

The world's longest lazy river

Google Maps The lazy river winds around the BSR Cable Park in Texas. This satellite image from Google Earth shows its scale!

If you have ever been on a lazy river, you know that you could happily spend all day floating around sipping a refreshing juice.

But all too often you get to the end just as you start to relax!

Well, not this one! The lazy river at BSR Cable Park in Waco, Texas is a dreamy 5,280 feet long.

That's a whole mile of slowly drifting along the clear blue water, basking in the Texas sunshine.

Pass the suncream and sign us up!

The world's fastest, steepest & tallest SPINNING rollercoaster

SilverDollarCity/HERSCHEND FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT The Time Traveller is one for the strong-stomached we reckon...

At first glance, Time Traveller is a pretty tame-looking ride, but this is no ordinary rollercoaster.

The ride, which is at Silver Dollar City in Missouri, United States, is a SPINNING rollercoaster.

So not only are you hurled around a super speedy track, the compartment you are sitting in also spins 360 degrees throughout the ride!

Probably not one to try just after lunch.

World's most expensive rollercoaster

Getty Images Harry Potter stars Warwick Davies, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch and Rupert Grint made an appearance at the huge launch party for the ride in 2019.

Theme park rides are not cheap to build, but Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Orlando, Florida holds the record for the most expensive ever!

It cost a magically mystifying $300 million to build - that's around £220 million!

It overtook Disney's Expedition Everest as the world's most expensive rollercoaster - that only cost $100 million!

Harry Potter fans can hop on Hagrid's flying motorcycle and face a number of mythical creatures from JK Rowling's wizarding world, including Fluffy the three-headed dog, Cornish Pixies, Devil's Snare, a Centaur and a Blast-Ended Skrewt.

Don't touch anything, mind - wouldn't want to cause any damage and receive the bill would you!