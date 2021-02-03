Captain Sir Tom Moore: Celebrities add their tributes
The 100-year-old fundraiser and all-around inspiration died on Tuesday after a short stay in hospital. Famous faces pay tribute to the veteran who raised millions for charity by walking 100 laps of his garden during lockdown.
The Queen paid tribute to the World War II veteran, saying the Royal Family's thoughts are with his loved ones and she is sending a private message of condolence. She knighted Captain Tom at Windsor Castle in July 2020, after he raised over £32 million for NHS charities.
Getty Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Captain Tom's daughter Hannah, (pictured here with her father) to offer his condolences. In a video statement, he also said Sir Tom "became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world." The flag above 10 Downing Street flew at half-mast as a mark of respect.
Getty Images
The famous Piccadilly screens showed a tribute to Captain Tom on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, entertainers Ant and Dec said he was "a shining beacon of hope and an inspiration to us all when we needed it most. We thank you and salute you".
Getty Images
Strictly champion Oti Mabuse said Captain Tom "was such an inspiration of doing things from the bottom of your heart because you truly care".
Getty Images
The new US President Joe Biden's team also joined in the tributes "honouring the memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore who inspired millions through his life and actions."
Getty/@WhiteHouse/Twitter
Several buildings around the UK, such as Blackpool Tower and the the Liver building in Liverpool, were lit up in blue in recognition of the money Sir Tom raised for the NHS and others charities.
PA Media
Fitness coach Joe Wicks described Captain Sir Tom as "an inspiration who helped millions of people feel hopeful and optimistic during a difficult time" and racing driver Lewis Hamilton reflected Captain Sir Tom's love of Formula 1, saying Tom was a true hero and that he was: "honoured to have had the opportunity to be able to tell how in awe of him I was."
Getty Images
There were lots of football matches on the evening after the Captain Sir Tom's passing and many of them reflected his memory. Here Coventry City and Nottingham Forest players observed a minute of silence before they kicked off their match.
PA Media
Legendary England captain David Beckham said we had "lost a true hero" and said "what he achieved for our NHS will never be forgotten".
The FA
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden called him a "national hero who brought us all together and shone so much light in such a dark time". She also sent her wishes to "his wonderful family". He was accompanied by his grandson Benji, daughter Hannah and granddaughter Georgia when he was knighted by the Queen.
Getty Images
Former Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill, who gave Captain Sir Tom an award at Sports Personality of the Year 2020, said he brought people together "in a way we couldn’t have imagined, through such a difficult time." Captain Tom's walk inspired nine-year-old Tobias to take on his own challenge. Tobias, who relies on the help of his walking frame to get around, raised over a staggering £150,000 for charity by walking a full 26.2 mile marathon during lockdown.