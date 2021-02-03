Australian wildfire: People evacuated as dozens of homes are destroyed

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Helicopter footage shows the bushfire's destruction north of Perth

Hundreds of Australians have been evacuated as a bushfire near the city of Perth continues to grow and threaten communities.

The blaze is the largest the city has seen in years and has burnt through 9,000 hectares - that's around the same area as 11,000 football pitches,

It's already destroyed 71 homes and fire services were expecting further difficult conditions on Wednesday.

They urged communities near the blaze to prepare to leave or take shelter.

Perth, which is in the state of Western Australia (WA), is in the middle of a coronavirus lockdown.

But officials have urged the city's two million residents to put their immediate safety first.

"The important thing is the preservation of life. So, if you're quarantining and you're required to evacuate, you should just evacuate," said WA fire commissioner Darren Klemm.

Residents not near the fire have been told to follow health orders and stay at home.

Winds make fire 'near impossible' to control

DFES Firefighters battling the blaze in the suburb of Brigadoon on Tuesday

The fire, which started on Monday, is burning about 30km (18.5 miles) east of central Perth.

Strong winds caused it to spread rapidly and made it "near impossible" for firefighters to control, an official said.

The winds were forecast to return to highs of 75km per hour later on Wednesday, potentially driving the blaze to new areas.

Getty Images The fire's smoke has blanketed Perth affecting air quality

On Tuesday, Perth was also covered in smoke which turned skies a hazy orange.

Officials issued public health warnings urging people to stay inside and avoid breathing in the smoke.

Perth has experienced days of temperatures over 30 Celsius as well as long periods of dry weather.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the state faced an unprecedented situation: "A full lockdown and raging bushfires. It will test us all."

Bushfire danger moved to Western Australia

Australia suffered extreme bushfires in the east of the country last summer, but those areas have largely experienced cooler and wetter conditions this year.

Authorities had predicted that the other side of the country - Western Australia - would see the greatest fire danger this summer.

"Western Australia has largely missed out on the rainfall in 2020 and conditions are very dry, with parts of the south and south west coasts expecting above normal fire conditions through summer," warned the Bushfires and Natural Hazards Central Resource Centre last December.

Australia has warmed on average by 1.4 Celsius since national records began in 1910, according to its science and weather agencies.

That's led to an increase in the number of extreme heat events, as well as increased fire danger days.