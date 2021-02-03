Vaccines: Study suggests Oxford-AstraZenenca jab slows virus spread

PA Media

We often hear about the incredible scientific work going into making vaccines to help keep us safe from coronavirus.

Now there's more good news about one of the vaccines, where research suggests that it might actually help slow the spread of the disease.

Results of tests on the Oxford-AstraZenenca vaccine suggest that it may have a "substantial" effect on transmission, or spread, of the virus.

It's important news as it means the jab could have a greater impact on ending the pandemic, as it would mean that each person who is vaccinated would protect other people too.

Getty Images It is the first time a vaccine has been shown to reduce transmission of the virus and the study hasn't completely finished - but the government think the news is really positive.

The news has been called "absolutely superb" by the health secretary, Matt Hancock, who said it shows "vaccines are the way out of this pandemic".

The UK has given a first Covid jab to 9.6 million people so far. Tahe Oxford-AstraZenenca vaccine is the one the UK has ordered most doses of and the one that most people will get,

The study also found that the vaccine gives good protection even with a 12 week gap between the first jab and the follow up boosters.