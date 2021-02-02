It's Children's Mental Health Week and after a truly testing year for all of us, Young Voices have teamed up with the charity Places2Be, along with help from Billy Ocean, YolanDa Brown and Ruti Olajugbagbe for their cover of Lovely Day.

Young Voices is one of the largest children's choirs in the world, touring up and down the UK with thousands of children. Recently because of Covid-19, they have been connecting their talents virtually. rather in person.

The team has released the song to raise money for charity and raise awareness of children's mental health. YolanDa said: "it means so much to me to be apart of children's mental health week, it's a cause that needs more awareness, especially now - we need to support each other and express our feelings and understanding the things that are going on right now".

The Voice Kids 2018 winner Ruti Olajugbagbe, who was previously a member of Young Voices choir when she was eight told Newsround: "I'm happy to have been a part of such a joyful project and in aid of Place2Be, which is a really important charity that is making mental health support more accessible in schools".