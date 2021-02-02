play
Watch Newsround

Children's Mental Health Week: YolanDa Brown and Ruti Olajugbagbe

It's Children's Mental Health Week and after a truly testing year for all of us, Young Voices have teamed up with the charity Places2Be, along with help from Billy Ocean, YolanDa Brown and Ruti Olajugbagbe for their cover of Lovely Day.

Young Voices is one of the largest children's choirs in the world, touring up and down the UK with thousands of children. Recently because of Covid-19, they have been connecting their talents virtually. rather in person.

The team has released the song to raise money for charity and raise awareness of children's mental health. YolanDa said: "it means so much to me to be apart of children's mental health week, it's a cause that needs more awareness, especially now - we need to support each other and express our feelings and understanding the things that are going on right now".

The Voice Kids 2018 winner Ruti Olajugbagbe, who was previously a member of Young Voices choir when she was eight told Newsround: "I'm happy to have been a part of such a joyful project and in aid of Place2Be, which is a really important charity that is making mental health support more accessible in schools".

Watch more videos

Children's Mental Health Week: YolanDa Brown and Ruti Olajugbagbe
Video

Children's Mental Health Week: YolanDa Brown and Ruti Olajugbagbe

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge
Video

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?
Video

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?

Ones to watch 2021
Video

Ones to watch 2021

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating
Video

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky
Video

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky

'Diabetes is not my name'
Video

'Diabetes is not my name'

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators
Video

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?
Video

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?

Check out these top tips for learning at home
Video

Check out these top tips for learning at home

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?
Video

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?
Video

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?

Kids in the US speak about issues dividing America
Video

Kids in the US speak about issues dividing America

What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration
Video

What to expect from Joe Biden's inauguration

Grandfather Clock: 'I chose the clock for my grandkids'
Video

Grandfather Clock: 'I chose the clock for my grandkids'

Do US kids think President Biden will help the fight against racism?
Video

Do US kids think President Biden will help the fight against racism?

What kids in the US think about Biden's plan on climate change
Video

What kids in the US think about Biden's plan on climate change

Tree-rific patterns spotted in dried up lake
Video

Tree-rific patterns spotted in dried up lake

Inauguration 2021: YOUR questions answered
Video

Inauguration 2021: YOUR questions answered

Top Stories

Captain Tom Moore

Tributes paid to Captain Sir Tom Moore

comments
hugging

What to do if someone you love has died

Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Send in your Captain Sir Tom Moore tributes

comments
Newsround Home