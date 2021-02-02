Send in your Captain Sir Tom Moore tributes

Captain Sir Tom Moore - the Second World War veteran who raised tens of millions of pounds for the NHS has sadly died at the age of 100.
When the UK first went into lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic, Captain Tom became an unlikely hero.
As people across the UK were told to stay at home, the then 99-year-old war veteran accepted a little family challenge - to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by walking 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday.
He went on to raise over £39 million and became world famous in the process.
Advice if you're upset by the news
SweetHoneyBear
Captain Tom has had a very special life and will be remembered for his incredible attitude and inspiring achievements x👏
🍯Honey🍯
Rainbow Toast
artgirl123
a hero to us a hero to all
he herd the NHSs call
He walked 100 laps to
help the NHS he is A sir
he is the best who could
do anything more?
We will miss you sir
captain Moore
we will Thank you until
the end of time
the hole nation
the hole world
Rest in peace
sir captian Tom
Moore
Pankep
UwUCupcake555
I am sure the whole nation would agree you are an inspiration to us all. You will be remembered forever and I hope you rest in peace. Lots of people only came to know about you last year, but you truly have had a wonderful life. My best wishes go to your family. You proved that age is just a number. I am so glad I got to know about you and you will be remembered as a national treasure.
RIP Captain Tom, we salute you one last time.
cheese1234
Gryffindor Book Lover
bout this, RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore.
doglover123
flybuzzybee
I really thought that Sir Moore was amazing. I can’t believe what he did, it was inspirational... it made me think we can get through lockdown by doing just those little things. I felt very sad when we went into lockdown, as it was a new experience that I haven’t done before. Now we are in lockdown again I feel like I can control myself more, and do those little things. Please bee happy!
Bee 🐝
pandafan78
kiaan
U19205953
Fire Icy_10
🔥❤️Icy❤️🔥
AnnaCT
PurringMarmaladeKitten
CuteCat15
Rainbowgymnast123
Tracy
CuteCat15