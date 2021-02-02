Send in your Captain Sir Tom Moore tributes

Getty Images

Captain Sir Tom Moore - the Second World War veteran who raised tens of millions of pounds for the NHS has sadly died at the age of 100.

When the UK first went into lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic, Captain Tom became an unlikely hero.

As people across the UK were told to stay at home, the then 99-year-old war veteran accepted a little family challenge - to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by walking 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday.

He went on to raise over £39 million and became world famous in the process.

