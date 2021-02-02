play
Watch Newsround

Send in your Captain Sir Tom Moore tributes

Last updated at 16:52
comments
View Comments (18)
Captain Tom MooreGetty Images

Captain Sir Tom Moore - the Second World War veteran who raised tens of millions of pounds for the NHS has sadly died at the age of 100.

When the UK first went into lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic, Captain Tom became an unlikely hero.

As people across the UK were told to stay at home, the then 99-year-old war veteran accepted a little family challenge - to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by walking 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday.

He went on to raise over £39 million and became world famous in the process.

Advice if you're upset by the news

We want to hear why Captain Sir Tom Moore was special to you, and how he inspired you or made you feel positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Send us your videos, we may show some on our TV bulletin and online.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

upload
Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

You can also leave your comments and thoughts below.

More like this

Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom: Tributes paid to Sir Tom Moore following his death

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Your Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • I am devastated by this news. Captain Tom Moore was an inspiration to the Nation. He inspired lots of us and gave the * Can Do Attitude!*. Captain Tom was a true super hero and we should take his achievements on board with us as we travel through life! If u cant do something just remember Captain Tom was a legend! He Raised 30 Million Pounds for the NHS!

    Captain Tom has had a very special life and will be remembered for his incredible attitude and inspiring achievements x👏

    🍯Honey🍯

  • He was such a Incredible man, and human being.

  • Captain Tom
    a hero to us a hero to all
    he herd the NHSs call
    He walked 100 laps to
    help the NHS he is A sir
    he is the best who could
    do anything more?
    We will miss you sir
    captain Moore
    we will Thank you until
    the end of time
    the hole nation
    the hole world
    Rest in peace
    sir captian Tom
    Moore

  • Caption Tom Moore you are a hero after raising millions for the NHS. Well done you are an inspiration. ❤️

  • Hi Captain Tom,
    I am sure the whole nation would agree you are an inspiration to us all. You will be remembered forever and I hope you rest in peace. Lots of people only came to know about you last year, but you truly have had a wonderful life. My best wishes go to your family. You proved that age is just a number. I am so glad I got to know about you and you will be remembered as a national treasure.
    RIP Captain Tom, we salute you one last time.

  • RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore, you were inspirational when you raised over £30,000,000 for the NHS. You were really generous with it and you will be always remembered.

  • I'm so sorry to hear a
    bout this, RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore.

  • RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore you were an amazing person!💔

  • Dear sir Thomas Moore’s family...

    I really thought that Sir Moore was amazing. I can’t believe what he did, it was inspirational... it made me think we can get through lockdown by doing just those little things. I felt very sad when we went into lockdown, as it was a new experience that I haven’t done before. Now we are in lockdown again I feel like I can control myself more, and do those little things. Please bee happy!

    Bee 🐝

  • You're very helpful to us Captain Tom. I will never forget you.

  • It is so sad that he died

  • Long Live Captain Tom

  • Captain Sir Tom had a great life: he was knighted, raised lots of money for the NHS and most of all, cheered everyone up. He didn’t deserve this but he is much happier now. I hope all of his family are ok. Well done for making it to 100. You will be remembered.
    🔥❤️Icy❤️🔥

  • RIP.You will always be remembered

  • During the first lockdown, my family and I felt pretty down- we didn't really have a positive attitude, or anything. I admit I was pretty grumpy most of the time but when we saw what he was doing in the news, I felt so inspired and I felt happy and hopeful and so did my family. We started doing more things, being more active!! Sir Captain Tom Moore is super incredible and a huge LEGENDARY person!! 🙂

  • Bless him

  • Sir Tom wasn’t a hero like a Marvel. He was better by loads May he be remberd as the Hero of all money raising hero’s.

  • It's sad he died but he did good in his life. May he rest in peace.

  • Nooo he was a hero he will go down in history

Top Stories

Captain Tom Moore

Tributes paid to Captain Sir Tom Moore

comments
102
hugging

What to do if someone you love has died

scottish-school-girl-mask.

Schools in Scotland to reopen this month

comments
15
Newsround Home