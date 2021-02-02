BTS Dynamite: K-Pop group's video outfits sold at auction for charity

Frazer Harrison

K-Pop group BTS have auctioned off their colourful clothes worn in their Dynamite music video for charity.

The outfits went under the hammer at an auction in Beverley Hills, California, to raise funds for MusiCares charity relief.

All of their shorts, shirts, trainers and hats were up for sale, raising over £118,000 - eight times more than the original estimate.

MusicCares provides financial support for people working in the music industry who are struggling to make ends meet.

Big Hit Entertainment/Reuters South Korea's K-Pop group BTS wears costumes that are seen in the 2020 music video for a hit single "Dynamite"

With the music industry facing difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic, many people who work in music are struggling - not just musicians, but artists and road crews - all the people that move big events around the country.

'Dynamite' was released last year, topping the billboard 100 chart. It also earned the K-Pop group a Grammy nomination for best pop/duo group performance.

Getty Images

The video for Dynamite - BTS's first all-English single - broke a YouTube record.

The single hit 98.3 million views in just 24 hours after its release.

The video for Dynamite is full of pastel colours and we don't just mean RM's blue hair! The song itself is disco-inspired and features the catchy lyric 'I'mma light it up like dynamite'.

Coronavirus has meant that plans for a BTS world tour had to be put on hold last year. We'll just have to watch this space.